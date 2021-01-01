Shoe Storage Bench

This entryway shoe rack offers convenient storage for your shoes. And you will have more time to enjoy an organized atmosphere, task a seat on the padded cushion and relax. And this shoe bench isn’t just exclusive for your entryway or hallway. It also fits your living room, bedroom, or bathroom in need of an extra seat. No matter what you require, this multi-functional storage bench will help you organize your home and avoid mess. Color/Pattern: White