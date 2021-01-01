Shockproof Designed for Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Case Military Grade Drop Protection Silky Touch Translucent Matte Hard PC Protective Slim Phone.

Best Quality Guranteed. [Exceed Military-Grade Drop Protection]: This Galaxy S20 Ultra phone case is toughened by combination of soft bumper and rigid back, 4 corners with unique shock resistant grooves, your phone is certified to survive even if it falls from a height of 6Ft(1.8 meters) to a hard ground [Strengthen Protection of Camera and Screen] This Galaxy S20 Ultra shockproof case not only provides 1 mm higher edges for the back of case and 0.7 mm edges for both ends of screen, but also gives four 0.9 mm corner lips to screen so that upgrade screen protection further, makes sure your phone can be protected from scratches when it is put down on any place [Ultimate Softer Touch Feeling]: Bayer translucent matte PC back of this Galaxy S20 Ultra protective case has a noble and elegant design and ensures anti-fingerprints, anti-scratch, anti-stain and anti-oil while shows off your Samsung logo. Independent and sensitive