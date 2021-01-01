Shockproof Designed for iPhone SE 2020 Case Designed for iPhone 8 Case Military Grade Drop Test Translucent Matte Hard Back Soft Bumper Slim.

Best Quality Guranteed. [Military Grade Full Protection]: Sturdy PC back prevents daily scratches, surrounding and raised bumper protect your screen and lens from drops or shocks, 4 corners with unique shock resistant AIR GROOVES Technology enhance protection performance [Slim and Lightweight Design]: While protection guaranteed, we strive to find lightweight materials to keep the phone a slim figure for more convenient to carry and to be used [Multifunctional Materials]: Durable hard PC back and soft TPU edges are resistant to oil, water, fingerprint, and scratches, silky feel and healthy without odor [Perfectly Fit & Sensitive Buttons]: The buttons are easy to press and we could get an Original Click response also, won't be loose after long use [180-Days Guarantee and Lifetime Support]: A replacement is promised if you have any unexpected issues. Welcome to contact us at any time, our customer suppo