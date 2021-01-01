From moab tire supply
Shockproof Case for iPad Pro 11inch 2018 Handy Case with a 360 Degree Rotatable Kickstand and Handle BlackGreen
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Ideal for kids, students, teachers or anyone else who needs it for presentations, conferences and travelling. Only for Tablet Apple iPad Pro 11-inch. Model number on the back cover of iPad: A1980, A2013, A1934 or A1979 360 degrees rotatable kickstand and handle mechanism for better experience with your iPad. No built-in screen protector. Please choose the color including 'Shoulder Strap' to get the shoulder strap. Optional adjustable shoulder strap allows you take your iPad with you on-the-go and display your tablet behind one seat for personal viewing or between two seats for shared viewing.