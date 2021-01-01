From honey-can-do
Honey-Can-Do SHO-01167 2-Tier Expandable Stackable Shoe Rack White Storage and Organization Closet Organizers Shoe Organizers
Honey-Can-Do SHO-01167 2-Tier Expandable Stackable Shoe Rack Features:This 2-tier organization rack neatly displays shoes and accessories of nearly any size or style.Locking bars allow you to customize the size of the rack to your needs.Adjustable from 24" to 44" wide.Stackable design provides more opportunity for different storage methods.Durable, rust-resistant steel frame construction endures heavy, daily use.Specifications:Height: 15"Width: Adjustable 23-1/2 - 44"Depth: 9" Shoe Organizers White