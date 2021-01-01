From modern tees food tshirts
Modern Tees Food Tshirts Shirts for Men Funny Cooking Gifts for Women Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Do you love Garlic? Do you know someone who is a Garlic Connoisseur and wants everything Garlic. Then this tshirt is for you, wear with pride as a Garlic lover anywhere any time! Get the conversation going with this funny pun You Had Me At Garlic Funny Food Love Saying T-Shirt! Is perfect for any food lovers birthday, anniversary or graduation. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only