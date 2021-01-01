Gifts For Baking - Bake T Shirt Shirts Bake Stuff & Christmas Movies Tees Women Gifts Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Funny baking shirt for people that love to cook. Get the flour, sugar and butter to make desserts, pastries and cupcakes. If you love to bake cookies, pies and cakes, this shirt is perfect for you. Novelty baking shirt for mom, grandma or kids. Love sweets Heat up the oven, bakers have the skills to make the cake. Apple pie, muffins and scones, yummy. Laugh out loud tee for anyone that bakes for a hobby. Professional or family recipe makers will enjoy getting this bake t shirt as a gift for Christmas. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only