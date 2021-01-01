From panda gifts for panda lovers - cute panda bear
Panda Gifts For Panda Lovers - Cute Panda Bear Shirt-Panda Retro Vintage Style 60s 70s Bear Lover Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Do you love pandas or are you looking for cute panda bear gifts. You will love wearing this panda tshirt and have fun showing off your panda bear attire. And makes a great gift for that special person who loves pandas. Panda Retro Vintage Style Silhouette 60s 70s Clothing Gifts.This Giant Panda Bear distressed graphic apparel design makes a great outfit for Bear lover. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only