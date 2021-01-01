Chinese New Year Rat 2020 Shirt 2020-Chinese New Year Rat Zodiac Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

The Chinese New Year or Year of the Rat 2020 is also known as the spring festival. This is one of the most important celebrations of the Chinese calendar and each year corresponds to a different animal. This 2020 will be the year of the rat. If you are a lover of astrology, the lunar calendar and horoscopes, you will like the design of this garment. This is a great gift idea for any Asian on New Year's Eve. Wear this shirt at parties this season, perfect for men, women and children. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only