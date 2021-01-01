Shiroko High Carbon Steel Kasumi Yanagi Rosewood Handle Sushi Sashimi Chef Knife (9.5" (240mm))

Best Quality Guranteed. Our handmade Kasumi knives are crafted by our master artisans with the utmost care to create high quality knives that offer exceptional performance with exceptional value. White Steel #2 with a hardness on the Rockwell scale of 62-63, is forged with iron to create beautiful mist patterns called Kasumi. The Yanagi is a long slicing knife that was specifically designed to slice thin slices of fish for sushi and sashimi, and is one of the most essential of traditional Japanese knives and is a powerful component in the repertoire of many chefs. The beauty of its elegant thin blade is its ability to slice through an ingredient in long uninterrupted strokes, preserving its integrity and freshness. Handcrafted in Japan with traditional techniques, our Yanagi has a completely flat grind on the front side (Shinogi), a concave grind (Urasuki), and a flat rim (Uraoshi) on the back. The combination of the Urasuki and Shinogi allow for the bla