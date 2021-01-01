From kirkland's
Black Shiplap Wall Clock with Galvanized Numbers : Plastic
Tie any room together with our Black Shiplap Wall Clock with Galvanized Numbers. You'll love how its nail head accents look against its faux shiplap finish! Clock measures 2W x 27 in. in diameter Crafted of plastic Black faux shiplap finish Open face design Features silver hands and roman numerals Accented with nail heads Weight: 3.35 lbs. Requires one (1) AA battery; battery not included Hangs from back-mounted hardware Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.