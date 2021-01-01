Shiplap Rustic Wood Framed Mirror, 20 Stain Colors, Provincial - Reclaimed Rustic Styled Wood, Farmhouse Decor Frame, Barn Wood Style Framed Mirror, Bathroom Mirror, Vanity Large Mirror, Big Mirror

Available in 20 Colors - Shown in Provincial. Not sure on color we do color samples please contact us for details. Available in 5 sizes, 22x24, 24x30, 36x30, 42x30 & 60x30, all measurements are overall dimensions including frame and mirror. Approximate Weight: 22x24" 24” - 9 lbs., x30”- 12 lbs., 36”x30”- 17 lbs., 42”x30”- 20 lbs., 60”x30” – 28 lbs. Our Shiplap Mirror can be hung vertically or horizontally. We offer two types of hanging hardware, Heavy duty Saw Sooth Hangers or our ZBAR hanging system, The ZBAR IS HIGHLY RECOMMENED FOR THE 60"x30" SIZE. Each mirror is custom built handmade to order in Warrington PA, USA. The frame measures 3.25” wide, made from USA sourced Eastern White Pine finished in Rustic Reclaimed Shiplap Styled Finish. This design uses USA sourced 1/4 Inched glass mirror for a high quality reflection. We take pride in our family-owned business and have worked hard to develop packaging that gets our mirrors to you safe. If that exceedingly rare event does occur and your mirror is damaged in shipment, we will replace your mirror or refund your purchase.