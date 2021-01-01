Shinymax Moto G Power Case With Roses Design, Motorola Moto G Power Phone Case, Hybrid Triple Layer Armor Protective Cover Sturdy Anti-Scratch.

Material: Soft Tpu(Thermoplastic Urethane), Hard Pc(Polycarbonate) Brand: Shinymax Form Factor: Bumper Color: Roses Compatible Phone Models: Moto G Power, G Power, Motorola Moto G Power? Tailor-Made Design?Precisely Cut Openings And Allow Easy Access To All Buttons, Camera, Headphone Jack, Speakers, Microphone And Charging Port. Dependable Protection?3 In 1 Design (Flexible Tpu Side Frame + Hard Pc Back + Hard Pc Front Frame) Keeps The Case Itself Durable Enough, And It Provides 360 Degree Full-Body Rugged Protection To Your Phone Against Shocks, Dumps, And Scratches. Also, Raised Lips Ensure Extra Protection For The Front Screen And Camera. Personality Pattern & Best Gift?Watching The Beautiful Roses In This Stunning Case Is Just Breathtaking And Stress Relieving, Bringing You A Whole New Experience As If In Nature. The Pretty Case Is A Best Gift For You And Your Wife, Mom, Grandma, Daughter, Child Or Friends On Valentines