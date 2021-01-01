From oceanpax
Shiny Silver Top CDR 200 Pack 700mb 52x Blank Recordable Discs 200 Disc 200pk
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. AAA grade quality. 700mb/80min 52x CD-R Smartbuy Shiny Silver Top (Non-printable). Can use marker write on the top surface of disc. Can label the disc. Excellent compatibility with most CD-R/CD-RW drives. Can be played back on most CD/DVD-ROM and players This write-once disc helps preserve digital data before they got deleted accidentally Top quality and durable disc, good for long-term data archiving. Relatively low cost per megabyte Quantity: 200 Pcs Total. Packing: Shrink Wrapped/Bulk