Shiny Shoe High Heeled Stiletto with Glitter - Wrapped Canvas Painting

This beautiful canvas art is printed using the highest quality fade-resistant ink on canvas. Every one of our fine art giclee canvas prints is printed on premium quality cotton canvas, using the finest quality inks which will not fade over time. Each giclee print is stretched tightly a wood sub-frame ensuring the canvas is stretched and does not buckle. Every canvas print arrives ready to hang on the wall, with the hanging kits included. Size: 16" H x 16" W x 1" D