From general

Shiny Marble Iphone 11 Pro Max Case, Slim Glossy Soft Tpu Silicone Rubber Shiny Reflective Streaks Hard Back Shockproof Bumper Cover Compatible.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Material: Tpu: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Black/Gold Compatible Phone Models: Apple Iphone 6.5In 2019, Apple Iphone 11 Pro Max Unique, Stylish, Quality: This Beautiful Case Is Compatible With Iphone 11 Pro Max 6.5 Inch 2019. Can Work With Wireless Charging, Car Mount, And Phone Ring Holder. Timeless Design: Natural Look That Is Elegant, Functional, And Colorful While Offering Lasting Protection For Your Iphone 11 Pro Max Case. Lightweight/Slim Fit: This Sleek Fitting Case Provides Excellent Protection For Your Iphone 11 Pro Max Case Minus The Bulk And Weight. Shock Absorbing: The Corner Bumpers Protect Your Iphone 11 Pro Max Case From Accidental Drops While The Durable, Soft Material Offers Reliable Protection From Any Other Types Of Unintentional Impact. Screen/Camera Protection: Easy Access To All Buttons And Ports With Raised Bezel Detail. Allows You To Put Your Iphone 11 Pro Max Case On Flat Surface Without Scratching The Screen And Camera.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com