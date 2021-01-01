'Shine Bright Collage' 5 Piece Framed Graphic Art Print Set

The finishing touch to any ensemble, wall art helps you turn your house into a home. This set of five prints offers a hint of glamour to an empty space over the sofa! Crafted from polystyrene and coated in a glossy white finish, each frame showcases gold foil embellishments and inspirational sayings, such as, “you sparkle” and “you shine.” Made in the USA, this set comes ready to hang right out of the box.