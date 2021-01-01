From homeroots
HomeRoots Shimmering Metal & Carved Wooden Turtle Wall Decor, Blue/ White
Advertisement
Adorn your walls with the serene beauty of the Metal and Wood Carved Turtle Wall Decor. These three peaceful marine inhabitants are handcrafted with carved wood details and laser-cut metal with beautiful, shimmering copper accents. The turtles connect in one amazing piece measuring 36" W x 1.75" D x 19.5" H and appear to be swimming around together, exuding a feeling of tranquil movement. Add to existing beach home decor or bring a relaxed coastal feel to your favorite room. Attached keyholes on the back enable easy hanging. Color: Blue/ White.