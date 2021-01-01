From test ajst
Shimmer Purple Backdrop 5x7ft Events Photography Studio Photo Props YouTube Videos Background Table Cloth FUTJ008
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Material: Colorful, Smooth, Anti-wrinkle, Great quality, Lightweight fabric, Durable, Reusable. Photography skills: There are a lot of flash parts on the backdrop, please shoot in soft light. Size:5x7 ft(1.5mx2.1m),there is a rod pocket on the top for easy hanging. Apply: It can be used for wedding, event party, birthday party, youtube videos, toy shooting, makeup videos, character portraits, business background and so on. Finish along all edges to prevent burrs. Each side is locked.