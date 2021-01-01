From the holiday aisle
Shih Tzu Dog Breed Twinkling Lights Christmas Ball Ornament
Cute and lovable unique twinkling dog design Christmas ball ornament featuring six blinking colored lights for that extra Christmas flair. Spruce up your Christmas tree and let all your friends and family know which dog breed has your heart with this amazing dog design Christmas light up ornament ball. Shatterproof ornaments combine the beauty and luster of real glass with the unbreakable practicality of plastic. Balls are equipped with silver and gold ornament caps. Battery included.