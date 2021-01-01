From first american brands
Shielded CAT5e5 Connectors with Boots 50pcs ecach 24AWG Internal
These Shielded CAT5e/5 connector from are designed to meet the demands of a fast paced work environment with high-quality crimp plugs and efficiently complete the crimping process 50 Shielded RJ45 CAT5e/5 connectors with 50 strain relief boots You can verify the required color coding standards (ANSI/TIA/EIA) before finalizing the crimping process thus reduce any wasteage Supports RJ45 CAT5e/5 cable's data transmitting capability of up to 100Mbps, used for CCTV, Security Cameras, Routers, Switches, Printers, and Servers Ensures error free signal for CAT5e/5 24AWG 4-pair solid / stranded FTP cable