Shield Screen Protector Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 44mm 20196Pack LiquidSkin AntiBubble Clear Film

The Shield Screen Protector compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watch Active includes our proprietary screen protector, installation tray or spray solution, squeegee, lint-less cloth, and intuitive installation instructions Innovative anti-bubble LuidSkin adhesive coupled with our unique Shield wet-install method ensures easy installation that will leave the film perfectly contoured to any device Unlike other common screen protectors, Shield LuidSkin protectors are crafted using a revolutionary process that melds high response sensitivity, self healing durability, and non-yellowing, optical transparency into a single layer of flexible yet tough film Classified as a smart film and optically transparent once applied, the LuidSkin line seamlessly merges mobile protection and user interactivity into a single enjoyable experience Every Screen Protector compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (44mm, 2019) is backed by our Lifetim