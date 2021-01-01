Shield Compatible with Apple iPhone 11 Formerly Defense Shield Military Grade Drop Tested Anodized Aluminum TPU and Polycarbonate Protective Case.

Compatible with iPhone 11 model only. DOES NOT fit iPhone 11 Pro Max or iPhone 11 Pro. DOES NOT include screen protector or front cover. Certified to exceed Military Grade Drop Test standards, MIL-STD-810G, for drops up to 3m (10 feet) for your iPhone 11. Raised lip protects your screen from drops and surface scratches. It will take the impact, preventing your phone screen from cracking and breaking. Case does not come with front cover or screen protector. Integrated front facing audio channel amplifies sound and redirects audio to the front of your iPhone 11 for a better surround sound experience. Soft bubble pattern rubber interior lining combined with a hard polycarbonate shell for protection, absorbs and deflects shock when your iPhone 11 experiences impact. Simple one-piece construction means no tools or screws required.