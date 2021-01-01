NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Pro - 4K HDR Streaming Media Player - High Performance, Dolby Vision, 3GB RAM, 2 x USB, Google Assistant Built-In, Works.

The Best of the Best: The world's most powerful Android TV streaming media player, thanks to the new NVIDIA Tegra X1+ chip. Dolby Vision - Atmos: Bring your home theater to life with Dolby Vision HDR, and surround sound with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus - delivering ultra-vivid picture quality and immersive audio. Best-In-Class Design: Designed for the most demanding users and beautifully designed to be the perfect centerpiece of your entertainment center, SHIELD TV Pro levels you up to more storage space, more RAM, the expandability of 2x USB 3.0 ports, and Plex Media Server. Unlimited Entertainment: Enjoy the most 4K HDR content of any streaming media player, and access to thousands of apps and games, including top apps like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney + and Hulu. Voice Control: The built-in Google Assistant is at your command. See photos, live camera feeds, weather, sports scores, and more on the big screen.