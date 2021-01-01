Shiba Inu & Ramen Japanese Dog Owner Kawaii Gifts Shibas & Ramen Food Kawaii Shiba Japanese Dog Lover Owner Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This funny and cute Shiba Inu design is perfect for any animal lover, dog owner, trainer or doggy groomer that loves Japanese dog breeds as their pet and aesthetic. Great for dog shows, training, dog walking, family events, birthday parties or Christmas! Featuring a retro typeface and a kawaii shiba inu, celebrate the love you have for your puppy with this anime style streetwear fashion. Great idea for your dog obsessed mom, dad, brother, sister, son or daughter as well as girls, boys, kids and toddlers! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only