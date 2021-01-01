From vintage retro style dog lover tees
Vintage Retro Style Dog Lover Tees Shiba Inu, Vintage Retro Sunset, Dog Lovers Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Shiba Inu Dog, Vintage Retro Sunset Design. If you are a dog lover, dog mom or dog dad, this gift is a great way to show that you love your Shiba Inu Dog. Retro style dog lover featuring the silhouette Shiba Inu Dog. Vintage Retro Sunset Style. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only