Honey-Can-Do SHF-04056 Steel Shelving Unit Accessory Basket Chrome Garage Organizers Accessories and Parts Shelving Unit Accessories Baskets

Honey-Can-Do SHF-04056 Steel Shelving Unit Accessory Basket
Honey-Can-Do SHF-04056 Steel Shelving Unit Accessory Basket Features:Attaches to any Honey-Can-Do shelving unit to add additional storage spaceDurable steel construction offers plenty of strength to suit your needsHolds up to 50 lbsLimited lifetime warranty for the original ownerSpecifications:Height: 7.6"Length: 13.34"Width: 5"Product Variations:SHF-04056 (This Model): Chrome Steel Shelving Unit Accessory BasketSHF-04052: Black Steel Shelving Unit Accessory Basket Baskets Chrome