Noble House Sherwood Grey Removable Cushions Wood Outdoor Club Chair with Dark Grey Cushions (2-Pack)

Outfit your outdoor space with a pair of club chairs that will make your backyard or patio the most relaxing place in your home. These chairs use both modern design and incredibly solid structures to create the perfect addition to any outdoor space. Featuring cozy water-resistant cushions and durable acacia wood frames, our chairs are made to give your home an eye-catching upgrade in decor. Whether you need a space to entertain your guests or a sleek addition for your patio, our club chair set does it all.