From noori rug

Noori Rug Sherwan Monolo Red/Ivory Rug, 4'1 x 5'10

$464.54
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Rug Size: 4'1 x 5'10 Durable Hand-Knotted Construction Made of 100% Premium Wool Crafted in Pakistan

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com