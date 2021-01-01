Sherrie Rounded Back Bartstool in Pattern Josephine Chinoiserie Black - Skyline Furniture

There's a nearly endless appeal to this rounded Mid-Century Modern bar height stool design. The hand upholstered fabric and artfully tapered wooden legs are tasteful and subtle, and the piece is manufactured in Illinois. Made to order in Illinois and easy to assemble, the freedom that an armless stool design offers along with a sturdy frame make it a sensible choice without being boring. A compliment to any bar height space or elevated desk area. Overall Width: 20 Inches Overall Depth: 22 Inches Overall Depth: 43 Inches Seat Height: 31Inches Seat Width: 19 Inches Seat Depth: 17 Inches Color: Chinoiserie Black. Pattern: Floral.