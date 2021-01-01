Sherpa/Suede Reversible Sofa Cover Chocolate - Sure Fit

Toss this comfy throw over your favorite furniture for a classic addition to your décor. Our luxurious reversible Sherpa furniture cover, with a super soft faux suede on the face, and super cozy sherpa on the reverse, will keep you comfortable and protected. This is a great option for pet owners; keep your furniture protected from the dirt and fur of your beloved household dog, cat or any pet. Machine washable. Designed by SureFit, the leader in furniture protection solutions since 1914. Color: Chocolate. Pattern: Solid.