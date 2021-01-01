Sherpa Fleece Borrego Blanket 3 Pieces,Queen 75" x 83",Thick Warm Blanket,Purple,5.7lb

This Sherpa Flannel Fleece Reversible Blanket highlights 100% microfiber polyesters Sherpa fleece for ideal warmth and comfort. Its reversible feature allows it to be used from both sides - one Sherpa Fleece and the other, soft Flannel Fleece. The cover has a 2-sided heap which allows you to enjoy the luxury of this blanket, from any side you use it. Expertly custom-made with twofold needle sewing on the hems add to the general sturdiness of this Sherpa-Flannel Fleece blanket. Cuddle Up in Warmth and Comfort Cuddling up in a downy sherpa bed blanket on a chilly night will without a doubt make you and your family casual and comfortable. Toss our Sherpa-Flannel Fleece Blanket over your bed set, bed or on the couch in the lounge for resting and additional warmth. Shake off those winter chills with our warm and Sherpa Fleece Blanket! Product Specification Material: 160GSM Flannel surface, 160GSM Sherpa reverse and 190GSM polyester filled Blankets Queen Size: 75" x 83" and 2 pillow shams 20" x 28" Blankets King Size: 79" x 91" and 2 pillow shams 20" x 28" Blankets Cal King Size: 87" x 95" and 2 pillow shams 20" x 28" Kindly Note: This is a Korean style blanket. All sizes are designed by standard Asia size, which is smaller than the US standard size.Please check our dimensions carefully. Thank you. Care Instructions Machine Wash: To ensure years of softness and to prevent abrasion, always wash this blanket in cold water on a gentle cycle separately. Tumble Dry: Tumble dry fleece blankets on gentle cycle with low heat. Do Not Bleach: Avoid using iron, bleach or fabric softeners, as the chemicals will reduce the softness of the blanket over time. NOTE: 1. Never Never Never use high temperture to dry your blanket. 2. Please be careful not to damage the blanket storage bag when opening the vacuum bag. 3.Cause the vacuum package, the mink blanket may has some wrinkle, it will disappear when you normal use it for several days. Also, you could tumble dry on low heat for 20 minutes or machine wash on gentle/delicate cycle (tumble dry on low). No Bleach and don't direct heat it.