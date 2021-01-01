nuLOOM Sherill Modern Ripples Gray 3 ft. x 5 ft. Area Rug

Bring style and warmth to a room with this Modern Ripples Gray Area Rug from nuLOOM. Made of 100% polypropylene, it has a contemporary design with an abstract pattern and is machine made in Turkey. This indoor-only rug is plush and soft on the feet so it's perfect for a living room, bedroom or kitchen. Simply spot clean it with a mild detergent and water to easily remove dirt and smudges. The rug has a jute backing - a nonslip rug pad or rug cushion (sold separately) is recommended to prevent slipping and increase longevity.