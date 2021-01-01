Simpli Home Sheridan Metal Accent Table in Aged Copper (AXCMTBL-10)

Hand crafted from metal, the Sheridan Accent Table features a textured Aged Copper finish..Use as an end table or accent piece.Item Weight is 15.98 lbs.This item is hand-crafted and hand-finished with utmost care, as such variations and imperfections should be expected and should be welcomed as the natural beauty of the wood..Hand crafted using iron metal.Dimensions: 17.6"W x 17.6"D x 19.5"H.Sleek and sculptural design.Circular detail on base of table.Antique copper plated finish.Efforts are made to reproduce accurate colors, variations in color may occur due to computer monitor and photography