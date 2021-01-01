Ink+Ivy Sheridan Accent Tables - Wood, Metal Side Table - Pine Wood, Metal Frame, Industrial Style End Tables - 1 Piece Lower Shelving Small Tables.

Lifestyle - Mid- century modern Sheridan coffee table, oval shape table which is accented with nail head metal band accent and wire shelf to create industrial design style coffee table. The table is further accented with sophisticated natural pine finish table top Functionality - The coffee table comes with lower open shelf perfect to display your belonging and the lower open shelf can be used to store magazines or books Material - The coffee table is built from wood and metal combination. The heavy metal base of the Sheridan coffee table creates stable and sturdy frame supporting the heavy duty solid pine table top Dimension - Tables: Dia. 36' x 17'H; shelf Distance(Shelf to Top Board):10' Shelf Distance(Shelf to Floor): 4'; assembly required Spot clean - Spot clean only do not use bleach or any harsh chemical solution to maintain original color quality