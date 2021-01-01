4 Pack Shepherd Hook 48 Inch 25 Inch Thick Heavy Duty Rust Resistant Garden Outdoor Hanging Plants Basket Hanger Pathway Light Solar Lantern Mason.

Best Quality Guranteed. DURABLE AND HIGH: The set of 4 black heavy duty garden shepherds hook with a 48 inch tall and a 2/5 inch diameter one piece wrought iron metal garden hanging hooks, much thicker than other brand 1/5 inch garden shepherds hooks, makes you have the confidence you have the strongest and most thick garden shepherd hook for hanging bird feeder pole or garden plant stakes, just bring your heaviest flower pot basket or bird feeders pole. ANTI-RUST: This shepherds hook 48 inch will came ready to use and there no plastics or complex assembly involved. These shepherds hook can be used year after year as the glossy finish prevents from rust and the black color remains lovely. Stake the tall shepherds hook directly into the ground for a humming bird feeder pole stand hanging solar lantern, and begin enjoying a beautiful garden immediately. MULTI-PURPOSE: Beautify your outdoor living space by garden hanging planters, flower pots, bird feeder po