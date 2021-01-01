Sheniece Metallic Baroque Picture Frame

Create a family heirloom to be passed down the generations when you insert your most cherished photo into this magnificent frame. Showcase your special photo in a stunning baroque style frame. The ornate swirls and twirls will delight the eye with their opulent gold metallic finish. This frame is crafted from poly resin and features a lavish openwork border. It holds a standard vertical photo behind a glass front window. The frame has a velvet easel backing which is hinged for easy insertion of the photo. Color: Gold