DreamLine SHEN-6134482 Enigma-XO 34 1/2" D x 44 3/8 - 48 3/8" W x 76" H Fully Frameless Sliding Shower Enclosure Brushed Stainless Steel Showers

DreamLine SHEN-6134482 Enigma-XO 34 1/2" D x 44 3/8 - 48 3/8" W x 76" H Fully Frameless Sliding Shower Enclosure Dreamline SHEN-6134482 Features:Model Size: 34 1/2" D x 44 3/8-48 3/8" W x 76" HWalk-In Opening: 16-20"Configuration consists of a Sliding Door, Stationary Panel and Return PanelPremium 3/8" (1 mm) thick clear tempered glassDreamLine exclusive ClearMax water and stain resistant glass coatingATTENTION! Offers NO adjustment for out-of-plumb (uneven walls)Model can be trimmed up to 4" for width adjustmentReversible for a right or left door opening to fit your specific layoutThreshold depth of at least 2 3/4" required for proper installationIMPORTANT! Measure the width of your shower space AFTER walls are finished (tile, back walls, etc.)Professional installation required2 person team necessary for proper installationLimited Lifetime Manufacturer Warranty for Brushed or Polished Stainless Steel finish. Warranty for Oil Rubbed Bronze finish is limited to 1 (one) year.The DreamLine Enigma-XO shower door, tub door or enclosure is the combination of elegance and style brought together within a modern and fully frameless design. The striking stainless steel hardware delivers a perfect mix of exceptional quality and cool urban style. Add an element of indulgence to your bathroom with the Enigma-XO. Whether your bathroom project is large or small, DreamLine can provide the ultimate solution for your renovation! Corner Brushed Stainless Steel