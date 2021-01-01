DreamLine SHEN-24460300 Unidoor Plus 46 in. W x 30 3/8 in. D x 72 in. H Hinged Shower Enclosure Chrome Showers Shower Enclosures Corner

DreamLine SHEN-24460300 Unidoor Plus 46 in. W x 30 3/8 in. D x 72 in. H Hinged Shower Enclosure Dreamline SHEN-24460300 Features: Model Size: 46 in. W x 30 3/8 in. D x 72 in. HWalk-In Opening: 23 in.Configuration: Shower Door with Inline and Return panelPremium 3/8 in. (10mm) thick tempered glass for an upscale look; Glass Type: ClearDreamLine exclusive ClearMax water repellant and stain resistant coatingFrameless glass design to give an open and airy feel to your shower spaceReversible for a right or left door opening to fit your specific layoutSolid brass wall-to-glass self-closing hingesReturn Panel attached to the wall by a 1 in. anodized aluminum U-channel1/2 in. width or out-of-plumb adjustment available on Return panel sideIMPORTANT! All measurements should be taken only AFTER walls are finished (tile, acrylic back walls, etc.)Optional SlimLine matching shower base available on select model sizes (sold separately)Wall studs or other reinforcement behind finished walls required for hinge installationProfessional installation recommendedLimited Lifetime Manufacturer Warranty. (Oil Rubbed Bronze and Satin Black finishes limited to 1 (one) year warranty)About Collection: The UNIDOOR PLUS shower door from DreamLine® is perfectly designed to accommodate today's trends. It has a classic frameless design with three hardware finish options helping it enhance any bathroom style on any budget. With equal appeal and versatility as the original UNIDOOR, the UNIDOOR PLUS shower door adds an extra splash of class with an anodized aluminum U-channel. The UNIDOOR PLUS shower door combines premium 3/8" thick tempered glass with a sleek frameless design for the look of custom glass at an unparalleled value. With clean lines, modern accents, an upscale look and a choice of clear or frosted (band) privacy glass, the UNIDOOR PLUS shower door adds a touch of timeless style to any bathroom space. DreamLine® has the ultimate solution for your shower project. Corner Chrome