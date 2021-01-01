DreamLine SHEN-24385340 Unidoor Plus 72" High x 38-1/2" Wide x 34-3/8" Deep Hinged Frameless Shower Enclosure with Clear Glass Oil Rubbed Bronze

DreamLine SHEN-24385340 Unidoor Plus 72" High x 38-1/2" Wide x 34-3/8" Deep Hinged Frameless Shower Enclosure with Clear Glass DreamLine SHEN-24385340 Features:IMPORTANT! All measurements should be taken only AFTER walls are finished (tile, acrylic back walls, etc.)DreamLine exclusive ClearMax™ water repellant and stain resistant protective coating34-3/8" D x 38-1/2" W x 72" HDoor Walk-In: 23"Stationary Panel(s): 14-1/2"Anodized aluminum U-channel provides up to 1/2" width (horizontal) or out-of-plumb (vertical) adjustment within the model sizeFrameless glass designModel consists of single hinged door, one stationary inline panel and one stationary return panelReversible for a right or left door opening installation3/8" (10mm) thick clear tempered glassSolid brass self-closing hinges (with a 5 degree offset)Wall studs or other reinforcement behind finished walls required for hinge installationProfessional installation recommendedShower base is not includedLimited lifetime manufacturer warrantyWarranty for any hardware in oil rubbed bronze finish is limited to 1 (one) yearAbout Collection:The UNIDOOR PLUS shower enclosure from DreamLine® is perfectly designed to accommodate today's trends. It has a classic frameless design with three hardware finish options helping it enhance any bathroom style on any budget. With an incredible range of sizes to accommodate finished/tiled shower openings from 23 to 61 inches wide the versatile UNIDOOR PLUS shower enclosure adds an extra splash of class with an anodized aluminum U-channel. The UNIDOOR PLUS shower enclosure combines premium 3/8" thick tempered glass with a sleek frameless design for the look of custom glass at an unparalleled value. With clean lines, modern accents, an upscale look and a choice of clear or frosted (band) privacy glass, the UNIDOOR PLUS shower enclosure adds a touch of timeless style to any bathroom space. DreamLine® has the ultimate solution for your shower project.About DreamLine™:DreamLine™ is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of high quality shower doors, tub doors, shower enclosures and acrylics shower bases. DreamLine is passionate about smart and visionary design delivering affordable luxury bathroom solutions to the bath and shower marketplace. DreamLine has achieved worldwide accolades for off-the-shelf and custom shower door solutions with sleek modern style and impressive value. DreamLine structures their company`s philosophy to ensure customer satisfaction, exceptional quality and overall excellence in their products and team members. DreamLine has "The Ultimate Shower Door" for any bathroom project. Corner Oil Rubbed Bronze