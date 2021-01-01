DreamLine SHEN-24340340 Unidoor Plus 72" High x 34" Wide x 34-3/8" Deep Hinged Frameless Shower Enclosure with Clear Glass Brushed Nickel Showers

DreamLine SHEN-24340340 Unidoor Plus 72" High x 34" Wide x 34-3/8" Deep Hinged Frameless Shower Enclosure with Clear Glass The DreamLine Unidoor Plus is a frameless hinged shower door or enclosure that is perfectly designed for today’s contemporary trends. With modern appeal and sleek clean lines, the Unidoor Plus adds a touch of timeless style to any bathroom space. DreamLine exclusive ClearMax water repellant and stain resistant glass coating adds superior protection from stains and is nearly maintenance-free. Unidoor Plus is part of the DreamLine Unidoor collection, the most versatile line of shower doors and enclosures on the market. Whatever your needs, DreamLine has the ultimate solution for your shower project!DreamLine SHEN-24340340 Features:IMPORTANT! All measurements should be taken only AFTER walls are finished (tile, acrylic back walls, etc.)DreamLine exclusive ClearMax™ water repellant and stain resistant protective coating34-3/8" D x 34" W x 72" HDoor Walk-In: 27"Stationary Panel(s): 6"Anodized aluminum U-channel provides up to 1/2" width (horizontal) or out-of-plumb (vertical) adjustment within the model sizeFrameless glass designModel consists of single hinged door, one stationary inline panel and one stationary return panelReversible for a right or left door opening installation3/8" (10mm) thick clear tempered glassSolid brass self-closing hinges (with a 5 degree offset)Wall studs or other reinforcement behind finished walls required for hinge installationProfessional installation recommendedOptional SlimLine matching shower base sold separatelyLimited lifetime manufacturer warrantyWarranty for any hardware in oil rubbed bronze finish is limited to 1 (one) yearNote: DreamLine shower bases will always be larger (approximately 2") than the corresponding DreamLine shower enclosures/doors. Please, take this information under advisement when ordering your shower base and shower enclosure separately Corner Brushed Nickel