DreamLine SHEN-2424243630 Unidoor Plus 72" High x 48" Wide x 30-3/8" Deep Hinged Frameless Shower Enclosure with Clear Glass and 36" x 30" Buttress Panel DreamLine SHEN-2424243630 Features:IMPORTANT! All measurements should be taken only AFTER walls are finished (tile, acrylic back walls, etc.)DreamLine exclusive ClearMax™ water repellant and stain resistant protective coatingPremium 3/8" (10mm) thick clear tempered glass for an upscale lookFrameless glass design to give an open and airy feel to your shower spaceReversible for left or right wall installation to fit your specific layoutSolid brass wall-to-glass self-closing hingesConfiguration: Shower door with inline buttress panel and return buttress panelModel Size: 30-3/8" D x 48" W x 72" HDoor Walk-In: 23"Inline Buttress Panel: 24" W x 36" HReturn Buttress Panel: 30" W x 36" HButtress Wall Height: 36"Inline and return buttress panels are installed to the wall by a 1" anodized aluminum adjustable U-channel1/2" width or out-of-plumb adjustment available on inline buttress panel sideWall studs or other reinforcement behind finished walls required for hinge installationProfessional installation recommendedLimited lifetime manufacturer warrantyWarranty for any hardware in oil rubbed bronze finish is limited to 1 (one) yearAbout Collection:The DreamLine Unidoor Plus is a frameless hinged shower door or enclosure that is perfectly designed for today's contemporary trends. With a modern appeal, sleek clean lines, and a choice of clear or frosted band glass, the Unidoor Plus adds a touch of timeless style to any bathroom space. Unidoor Plus is part of DreamLine's Unidoor collection, the most versatile line of shower doors and enclosures on the market. Whatever your needs, DreamLine has the ultimate solution for your shower project.About DreamLine™:DreamLine™ is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of high quality shower doors, tub doors, shower enclosures and acrylics shower bases. DreamLine is passionate about smart and visionary design delivering affordable luxury bathroom solutions to the bath and shower marketplace. DreamLine has achieved worldwide accolades for off-the-shelf and custom shower door solutions with sleek modern style and impressive value. DreamLine structures their company`s philosophy to ensure customer satisfaction, exceptional quality and overall excellence in their products and team members. DreamLine has "The Ultimate Shower Door" for any bathroom project.