DreamLine SHEN-1432460 Quatra Plus 72" High x 46-3/8" Wide x 32-1/8" Deep Hinged Frameless Shower Enclosure with Clear Glass Chrome Showers Shower

DreamLine SHEN-1432460 Quatra Plus 72" High x 46-3/8" Wide x 32-1/8" Deep Hinged Frameless Shower Enclosure with Clear Glass The Quatra Plus is a frameless hinged shower enclosure with an exquisite modern design and sleek lines for an instant upgrade to any bathroom space. The Quatra Plus shines with obstruction-free designed brackets and luxury minimalist stainless steel hardware for a stunning look and superior quality. DreamLine exclusive ClearMax water and stain resistant glass coating provides superior protection from buildup and easy maintenance. Immerse yourself into an exquisite spa-like shower experience with the DreamLine Quatra Plus!DreamLine SHEN-1432460 Features:Model Size: 32 1/8 in. D x 46 3/8 in. W x 72 in. HWalk-in Opening: 22 5/8 in.Configuration consists of fixed panel, swing door and return panelUp to 1/4 in. adjustment for out-of-plumb (uneven walls) on fixed and return panelsPatented L-bar support brackets provide structural supportPremium 3/8 in. (10mm) thick certified tempered glassReversible for a right or left door opening to fit your specific layoutProfessional installation recommendedLimited lifetime warranty - warranty for Oil Rubbed Bronze or Satin Black finish is limited to 1 (one) year Corner Chrome