Shelter Outdoor Wall Light by Hinkley - Color: Bronze - Finish: Matte - (1326KZ-LL)

The Shelter Outdoor Wall Light by Hinkley Lighting establishes a warm, comforting aura of light for contemporary outside spaces while utilizing its minimal and high-end aesthetic to stand out in its application environment. The fixtures focal point is its clear seedy glass, which acts as both a diffuser and shade for the internal lamping within. With these components, the fixture takes on a much more soft and diffused style of lighting. The fixture utilizes solid aluminum for added longevity. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Color: Bronze. Finish: Buckeye Bronze