If you want the best companion for your sofa, or love seat, you've found one. This rectangular console table has a classy sleek design certain to break monotony and uniformity, and the obvious quality of its craftsmanship will add taste and detail to your living room. This console table is a high quality piece made from high grade MDF and wood, and it's perfect for those who want to bring a bit of life into the ambiance of their place. It can even double as a writing desk. Moreover, this console table has a fabric lined drawer with a faceted glass knob that resembles a crystal. Not to mention that it's framed by mirror panels. As for measurements, they are 31' for height, 35.5' for width, and 13' for depth, and it weighs 35 pounds. The console table can blend in with any decor. It would be ideal for your living room, for example. You can match it with other decorations to get an ideal look for your space. It requires assembly. HomeRoots Shelly White Washed Modern Console Table | 294675