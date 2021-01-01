HomeRoots Shelly Brown, Gold, Red, Pewter Ceramic Decorative Vase, Brown/ Gold/ Red/ Pewter

Adorn your space with a piece that is both exciting and astounding with this magnificent vase. This vase is an excellently crafted piece made from high quality ceramic. The charm of this vase is both unmatched and chic, and its long-lasting as well. There is truly no better place for your flowers. As for measurements, they are 16.5 in. for height, 8.25 in. for width, and 8.25 in. for depth. If you want a useful, elegant, and lifelong vase, this is the one for you. Color: Brown/ Gold/ Red/ Pewter.