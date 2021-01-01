Augment your space with this appealing and functional accent cabinet. Its design is a marvelous blend of contemporary and rustic, and it will surely be a magnificent decoration. This accent cabinet is incredibly well-made, handcrafted from MDF and wood. It's a durable piece, certain to be serve you for years to come. Furthermore, this accent cabinet has a chubby space concealed behind a solid wood door with an iron handle and soft closing hinges. Its top and base are from manufactured wood. You'll have plenty of space for all the little things you wish to hide from plain sight. It also has lovely metal legs. As for measurements, they are 27' for height, 22' for width, and 15' for depth, and it weighs 35 pounds. This accent cabinet has a matte finish, which is distressed gray and has green undertones. Moreover, it has black matte powder coating on its hardware. It will make any room look better simply by being there. It requires no assembly. HomeRoots Shelly Distressed Gray Contemporary/Modern Engineered Wood Media Cabinet | 292010