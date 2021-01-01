HomeRoots Shelly 20 in. White and Mocha Solid Wood Console Table, White & Mocha

This table has a flip-over top, 1-side a tray-type top with high edges to protect from spills and the other a flat tabletop. The top is also removable for easy use and cleaning. Wood legs and smooth top. Can be used as an end table, a snack table or any other use you feel it fits. Super solid no wobble base constructed of 1.25 in. x 1.25 in. solid wood beams. Multi-purpose end table with smoothly finished table top. Durable engineered solid wood end table. Rustic designed solid wood end table. 26 in. x 16 in. x 12 in. compact and space smart solid wood end table. Color: White & Mocha.