From great papers

Shell Ornament Holiday Greeting Card, 5.625" x 7.875", 18 Cards with Foil Lined Envelopes (918900)

$21.49
In stock
Buy at staples

Description

Shell Ornament greeting cards capture the holiday spirit with incredible detail. Festive and memorable, these cards are sure to leave a lasting impression. Inside Verse: "Wishing You All The Warmth Of The Season And A New Year Bright With Joy", written in red..Inside Verse: "Wishing You All The Warmth Of The Season And A New Year Bright With Joy.".Inside Verse Color: Red.5.625" x 7.875" (folded).Vertical Fold.18 cards/18 gold foil-lined envelopes

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com