Shell Dining Chair by Mater - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (02222/02290)

Michael Dreebens design for the Shell Dining Chair by Mater masterfully combines durability, comfort and an elegant handcrafted look. Available in multiple attractive finishes, the chairs FSC certified oak frame is strong and durable enough to support plenty of weight. The comfortable and stylish seat is made of Sorensen Leather Ultra Brandy pigmented leather, and features a foam layer to provide additional comfort and support. Mater is the home accessories brand that makes corporate social responsibility timeless and alluring to consumers all over the world. Mater - Latin for mother - combines exclusive high end home accessories with working methods that support people, local craft traditions and the environment. Mater's commitment to corporate social responsibility is based upon the principles of the United Nations Global Compact initiative. Mater is a member of the United Nations Global Compact. Color: Black.